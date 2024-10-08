Assassin’s Creed Shadows might have been pushed back, but Ubisoft’s tentpole RPG and stealth series is far from silent. AC Mirage is about to hit Steam, the mysterious Hexe is still in the works, and now, without any hint or fanfare, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gotten a significant update. Originally released in 2020, the Viking variation on Ubisoft’s open-world formula is maybe the most expansive Assassin’s Creed game of all time. Personally, I remain a Black Flag guy (I also like Assassin’s Creed 3, despite its many flaws), but if you’ve never played Valhalla before, or you’re a veteran searching for an excuse for another run through, a sizable new update provides the ideal reason.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date might have moved, but Mirage is on its way to Steam in October. Meanwhile, if you’ve kept away from Ubisoft’s dimly received pirate sim Skull and Bones, now is the time to give it a try, thanks to a very impressive discount. It seems Ubisoft is making more of a push towards releasing and supporting its games on Valve’s store. With that in mind, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is having an informal resurgence, thanks to a brand-new update visible in the RPG’s Steam backend.

As of Monday October 7, Ubisoft has seemingly added achievements to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Steam version. You can see the update, via SteamDB, in the image below. At the time of writing, however, clicking the achievements tab on Valhalla’s Steam store page directs to the generic list of recent game releases, so there’s no way of telling – right now, anyway – whether there are any new achievements as compared to previous versions.

Hopefully, both AC Mirage and Shadows will also have full achievement support when they arrive on Steam. As for Valhalla, it’s got some of the best environments in the entire AC series and the combat is heavier and more brutal than even the famously bloody battles of Assassin’s Creed 3. It’s a big game, so you’ll have to make a lot of time for it if you want to see the ending, but if you want a broader, bulkier AC as compared to the stripped-back, streamlined Mirage, Valhalla is worth a swing. You can get the Steam version right here.

