Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s system requirements may leave your wallet feeling Thor

Sure, we’re all itching to set off with Eivor and start raiding the English countryside and playing an unhealthy amount of Orlog, but what are the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla system requirements for PC? Ubisoft has published its recommendations, and there are quite a few configurations for PC owners to consider.

As is standard, you have minimum and recommended configurations for the upcoming Viking game. Those will get you 30 fps at low and high presets, respectively. That’s certainly not the ideal way to play Valhalla, but the tradeoff is that you won’t need cutting-edge silicon in your PC to make it work.

Ubisoft also has a recommended setup for 1080p at 60 fps using the high preset, which bumps the requirements up a bit. Things really start heating up as we move into the 2K and 4K recommendations, though – the recommended setup to achieve 30 fps at 4K on the game’s ultra high preset requires both a high-end GPU and a beefy processor. Across the board, Ubisoft requires 50GB of storage space, and recommends using an SSD for all but the minimum configuration.

Refreshingly, that’s only about half the size of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s install footprint with all the DLC included. But we’ll have to see whether Valhalla expands with additional content or a potential high-resolution texture pack (which, to be clear, isn’t mentioned anywhere in the published requirements).

Performance Preset CPU GPU RAM Minimum 1080p / 30fps Low Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz /

i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz R9 380 – 4GB /

GTX 960 4GB 8GB Recommended 1080p / 30fps High Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 Ghz /

i7-4790 – 3.6 Ghz RX 570 – 8GB / GTX 1060 – 6GB 8GB Recommended 1080p / 60fps High Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 Ghz /

i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz Vega 64 – 8GB / GTX 1080- 8GB 8GB High 1440p / 30fps Very High Ryzen 7 2700X – 3.7 Ghz /

i7-7700 – 3.6 Ghz Vega 56 – 8GB / GTX 1070 – 8GB 16GB Enthusiast 1440p / 60fps Very High Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 Ghz /

i7-8700K – 3.7 Ghz RX 5700XT – 8GB / RTX 2080 S – 8GB 16GB Ultra 2160p (4K) / 30fps Ultra Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6 Ghz /

i9-9700K – 3.6 Ghz RX 5700XT – 8GB / RTX 2080 – 8GB 16GB

Note that you’ll need a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and a GPU that supports DirectX 12 to run Valhalla – it’s the first Assassin’s Creed game to use the new rendering API. You’ll also need RAM running in dual-channel mode.

This information is also available in video form, if you prefer:

You can always check to see if your system is up to snuff by visiting our friends over at the System Requirements Lab, who can give your PC a once-over and compare it against published system requirements for just about any modern game.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date is coming up soon, so now’s the time to start shopping if you find your PC coming up short.