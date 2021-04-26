Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.1 adds three new skills, fixes months-old issues

The latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch is nearly here, with a host of fresh fixes and a selection of new content ahead of the Wrath of the Druids release date in May. The biggest additions are three new skills to add to your repertoire, as well as some notable bug fixes for some issues that have been lingering in the Viking game for months.

The three new skills are Cold Rage, which will let you ignore hit interruptions during melee attacks, Eye of the North, which ignores interruptions while aiming, and Intense Rage, which ignores interruptions during parries and specials. All three effects recharge after a few seconds, so you can keep shrugging off the pain.

The 1.2.1 title update launches on April 27 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST, and it’ll be a 14BG update on PC. You can get the full patch notes on the official site, but the other notable content addition is that we’re also getting the option to disable those cinematic finishing moves.

The rest of the patch starts to make good on Ubisoft’s recent promises of more “robust” updates, after recent additions have introduced issues of their own. Like the horse sound glitch introduced in the 1.2 update, preventing your steeds from making noise while galloping. Over a month later, that’s finally getting fixed.

This update provides the first part of the promised fish fixes, and adds missing fish species to specific ponds across England. (There’s a separate post detailing where to find them all.) A full fix that restores the fish to all their intended locations is set for June.