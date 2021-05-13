AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Ciara romance guide

Looking for the Wrath of the Druids romance options? AC Valhalla’s latest DLC summons you to Ireland’s rugged shores, and Eivor’s Viking charms don’t go unnoticed on the Emerald Isle.

There are plenty of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romance options in the base game, ranging from brief dalliances as you go about your adventures to full-blown love affairs. Some opportunities present themselves naturally as you play, while others are a little more out of the way; fortunately, there’ll be no scrabbling around for trinkets in the muck this time, as the only romance candidate we’ve found in Wrath of the Druids – Ciara – turns up as part of the story, and is relatively straightforward to woo. Sadly, though, we won’t be bringing her back home with us to Ravensthorpe, but we suppose that’s all the more reason to enjoy the experience while it lasts.

If we discover any other romance options in the DLC, we’ll let you know, but for now, here’s how to romance Ciara in AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids.

Wrath of the Druids Ciara romance guide

You first meet the redheaded poetess Ciara stumbling around in the Dublin market, provoking the ire of the Danes with her drunken singing before passing out unceremoniously on the ground. As the story progresses, there are two crucial conversation points where you can choose to advance your relationship with her.

When you speak to her in the tower in Connacht in Chapter 1, tell her “I’d like to get to know you better” – the option is marked with a heart, so it’s hard to miss.

Later, in Chapter 3, as the two of you chat at the waterfall, tell her “I would like to be close to you” – again, marked with a heart – to lock the romance in, and spend some time splashing around together.

That's all we've got in the way of dating advice for you – though if you're looking for tips on developing Dublin, see our Wrath of the Druids Dublin renown guide.