Celebrate the Assassin’s Creed anniversary with discounts

Ubisoft is celebrating the Assassin’s Creed anniversary with big discounts on Assassin’s Creed games and some fresh merch. Each week from now through September 5, Ubisoft is spotlighting different Assassin’s Creed games on the anniversary’s homepage with discounts of up to 50 percent off normal price and higher. For the week of August 8, you get 50 percent off Assassin’s Creed 3, perfect if you fancy a bit of 18th century subterfuge and one of the more divisive protagonists in the series’ history: Connor Kenway.

Ubisoft is also unveiling new exclusive Assassin’s Creed merchandise each week, in keeping with the spotlight game. While the AC 3 focus lasts, you can get a Connor-themed jacket or, our favorite, a snazzy print of Connor lurking in the trees, following a group of British soldiers throw the snow-covered woods. These prints come in different styles, ranging from canvas to metal, and you can go as small as 12” x 8” or as big as 36” x 24”.

While Assassin’s Creed is the franchise celebrating its big 15-year milestone, Ubisoft is also offering big discounts on some of its other flagship franchises. Until August 16, you can get up to 80 percent off the entire Far Cry franchise, and there’s a new deal each week leading up to Gamescom 2022 and beyond.

Check it out on the Assassin’s Creed anniversary homepage.

If it’s the future of Assassin’s Creed that you’re more interested in, the news is a bit mixed. The spinoff game Assassin’s Creed Rift is reportedly delayed, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s roguelike mode is out now.

