Another Ubisoft shakeup will reunite some of the most experienced Assassin's Creed staff to oversee the franchise

Whatever you think about the Assassin's Creed series, it's hard not to be surprised by its longevity. Every player has their firm favorite. So, assuming you're still vehemently invested in Ubisoft's massive action franchise, you'll be pleased to hear that it appears to still be in safe hands: three very experienced Assassin's Creed alumni have been moved to the newly-formed Vantage Studios, which essentially sounds like the new home for Assassin's Creed games.

According to Ubisoft, Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, and François de Billy, its "trio of experts," will "bring their expertise, knowledge, and passion to guide Assassin's Creed into its next chapter."

Back after a brief time away from the franchise, Guesdon is stepping into a head of content role. "It is wonderful to be back after all these years," said Jean. "Assassin's Creed has been a defining part of my professional life and being back feels like coming home." Previously the creative director on Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, which is still considered one of the best pirate games, Jean's credits stretch all the way back to the game that kickstarted it all.

Schelling, previously Ubisoft's chief production officer, is the new head of the Assassin's Creed brand, and will reportedly "lead the franchise team, as well as the overall strategy, long‑term vision, and development of Assassin's Creed." That's quite the task. In terms of experience with the Assassin's Creed line of RPGs, Schelling produced Assassin's Creed Revelations.

Taking on the role of head of production excellence is François de Billy, who has been appointed to "strengthen production practices and execution." His tenure with the franchise also goes back to the original Assassin's Creed, but he was also the production director of 2017's entry, Origins, as well as 2020's Valhalla.

The trio will transition from their current roles over to their new positions at Vantage Studio over the next few weeks, creating the Assassin's Creed leadership team that also includes Andrée-Anne Boisvert and Lionel Hiller.

As someone who hasn't played an Assassin's Creed game since the original, I don't have much to offer in terms of witty commentary here. It was a brilliant sandbox game, but I didn't feel the need to go through it all a second time. Nevertheless, this only sounds like terrific news. Given the scale of the Assassin's Creed operation at this point, word of those who've played a major part in some of its biggest wins joining forces can only be a good thing, right? Genuinely, I'm happy for all you assassins out there. Is that what you call yourselves? Assassins? Again, I'm clueless. That AC x Final Fantasy 15 crossover was neat. Hey, whatever happened to that Assassin's Creed 1 remake leak, anyway?