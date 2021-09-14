Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s standalone version of Discovery Tour is a timed PC exclusive

If you want to explore Viking-era England without the pressure of needing to slash a bunch of proto-Templars with axes, Discovery Tour: Viking Age is the version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ve been waiting for. As with previously Discovery Tours for Origins and Odyssey, this will be a free update for all existing players, but if you want the standalone version, that’s only on PC – at first.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age launches on October 19 as both a free update to all versions of Valhalla, and as a PC-exclusive standalone application on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. In “early 2022”, Ubisoft says in a press release, the standalone version will be made available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and on Stadia and Luna. Wherever you get it, the standalone version will be $19.99 / £16.99.

We PC players have had dibs on the standalone Discovery Tours for some time now, and this’ll be the first time one’s been available on console – certainly a boon for those number of parents who want to get an educational game in the house without shelling out for a PC upgrade or a bringing home a mature-rated game.

If you’ve missed on previous Discovery Tours, they essentially use the massive historical worlds created for Assassin’s Creed as a backdrop for exhibits exploring the real history of the places the games depict. They’re also a nice way to wander the environments without worrying about combat.

