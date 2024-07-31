Asus’ new laptop lets you upgrade its smell

Never underestimate the ability of tech companies to find a new way to differentiate their products from one another. In the latest chapter of “What about this?” Asus has announced a new laptop range that lets you change its smell. The Asus Adol Book 14 comes with a fragrance holder that can hold different scent-releasing patches, with perfumes designed by scent specialist Anna Sui.

This new, fragranced Asus laptop isn’t all about nasal novelty, though. It also packs plenty of promising specs, including a 240Hz OLED display and an AMD Ryzen 8945H CPU, meaning it shares some specs in common with the machines on our best gaming laptop guide.

Jumping straight to that fragrance feature, though, there’s a magnetically-attached cover on the lid of the laptop, which holds the little scent pouches. There are three scent options, with strangely differently-themed names: “Be a new her,” “Basil and mandarin,” and “Rose of mans land.” There’s no indication how long the scent patches last, or how many you get with each laptop, nor indeed if Asus will reliably sell them separately, but it’s certainly one way to enhance your laptop’s life for a few days.

What we do know about the other features you get with the laptop, though, is that you get a whole 50ml bottle of Anna Sui’s Wishing Elf perfume, along with a padded carry case, a mouse, and some stickers, all of which fit with the same lavender color scheme of the laptop.

Back to the laptop itself, this slim, 14-inch device has a high-density, 2,880 x 1,800 pixel OLED, which rather bizarrely runs all the way up to 240Hz. We say that because, although the device’s AMD Ryzen 9 8945H processor has decently powerful integrated graphics, in the shape of the 780M GPU, it’s not really the sort of chip (or style of laptop) that’s cut out for playing FPS games at 200fps+.

Other top-spec hardware comes in the shape of 32GB of LDDDR5X-7500 memory, along with a 1TB hard drive. It also packs in a 75Wh battery with a claimed life of up to 14 hours.

It’s an impressive spec list, even if you aren’t too fussed about the fragrance from your foldable computer. That’s why it’s all the more surprising that Asus is asking just 6.999RMB (~$974) for this limited edition bundle. Considering that many well-specced thin and light laptops cost north of $1,200 without any extras, that’s a reasonable price.

