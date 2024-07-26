Save big on these Asus gaming keyboards on Amazon, if you’re quick

If your current gaming gear is in need of a refresh, we’ve found a number of great Asus gaming keyboard deals on Amazon including everything from full-size to 65% layouts and even some wireless options.

Asus is no stranger to the peripheral market, and we can see at least nine of its models, one of which we have on our list of the best RGB keyboards, are currently on sale. Not all of these are completely different models, as in some cases it’s the same model but with varying switches. The following deals are all available via Amazon but are listed as limited-time deals.

I’ll start with the keyboard that broke onto our best RGB keyboard list as the “best premium choice”, the Asus ROG Azoth. This gaming keyboard comes in a 75% layout and includes a small OLED screen situated in the top right-hand corner.

It’s customizable thanks to hot-swappable switches, and the visual design of the whiter version is stunning. Its MSRP is $249.99, but right now, it’s available for $199.99. This is possibly due to the release of the new Azoth Extreme, which comes with a remarkable $499.99 MSRP.

Next up is the Asus ROG Falchion 65% wireless, a compact but mighty gaming keyboard that comes with either Asus’ ROG NX Red switches or the Cherry MX Brown switches. For gaming, the preference should be the ROG NX switches as they have a shorter actuation and are generally more responsive whereas the Cherry MX Brown switch focuses more on providing a noticeable tactile bump with a longer actuation distance.

The Asus ROG Falchion has an MSRP of $149.99, but is now on sale for $99.99, which is a fantastic price for this board, especially if your preference is compact 65% layouts.

If it’s a full-size keyboard you’re after, the final two models are where you should be looking. The Asus ROG Strix Scope and Scope II are on sale for $79.99 and $109.99 respectively.

While the boards are very similar, the Scope has less sound-dampening and uses Blue or Red optical switches whereas the Scope II includes sound-dampening foam and opts for pre-lubed Red, Blue, Snow, or Storm optical switches, depending on the model you choose.

There is something for everyone across these incredible Asus keyboard deals, but if you want to see what else is out there in the market, check out our list of the best gaming keyboards for more.

We’re hiring!

Do you love tweaking your CPU and GPU to get the best frame rates in your games? Can you write informative and interesting copy quickly, coherently, and accurately? Then we want to hear from you. PCGamesN is looking for a new, UK-based hardware writer to write news, reviews, guides, and op-eds about all the latest PC gaming tech, particularly when it comes to CPUs and GPUs.

Apply here!

If you’d like to join our passionate, hugely experienced hardware team, then send us your application without delay as the closing date is July 26.