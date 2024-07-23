Asus’ new ROG Ally software is broken. Here’s how to fix it

Asus’ new Armoury Crate Special Edition 1.5 (ACSE 1.5) software is reportedly causing issues for ROG Ally owners, resulting in broken inputs and endless install loops. The new software was launched on the same day as the new ROG Ally X, meaning this wasn’t a smooth launch, but luckily a fix has been identified.

In my ROG Ally X review, I heaped praise on the newfound power in what is one of the best handheld gaming PC devices available. I’ve tested Asus‘ new ACSE 1.5 software too, and ran into no major issues, but many of these reported problems appear to only affect original Ally consoles.

Over on r/ROGAlly, multiple posts have gone live from users claiming to have experienced issues with the ACSE 1.5 update. These range from having to perform full uninstalls of the software, to the update working but then strange occurrences cropping up afterward, such as no mouse inputs working.

Thanks to the way that community users can tag their Reddit profile with the console they own, it’s easy to see on the more popular posts that the people struggling with this update are mostly owners of the original Ally Z1 Extreme handheld.

However, if you’re struggling with any aspect of ACSE 1.5, this is how to fix it:

Find the Armoury Crate SE shortcut on the Windows desktop Right-click the logo Select ‘Settings’ in the menu Find the ‘Reset’ action near the bottom of the menu and select it Once complete, restart your ROG Ally

After this, all the software features should work as intended. If your mouse has stopped working after the ACSE 1.5 update, you can still perform the above actions using the touchscreen. Swipe up to access the desktop, and press and hold the ACSE icon to perform a right-click.

Once your software is fixed, you can get back to gaming without issue. You can check out our list of the best Steam Deck games for a look at which games play well on handhelds, with every entry played and tested so you have complete peace of mind.

