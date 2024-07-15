You won’t believe how much this new Asus ROG gaming keyboard costs

Asus ROG has just revealed a new gaming keyboard with a huge feature set but an even bigger price. The new Asus ROG Azoth Extreme 75% has a full-color OLED display, a 1,600-hour battery life, and an asking price of $499.99!

The best gaming keyboards aren’t always known for innovating, but instead for bringing together key useful features into a singular, easy-to-use package. Asus has ensured that the Azoth Extreme 75% has every feature gamers could want from their keyboard, and it looks like a much more appealing product as a result, if you can look past the remarkable MSRP.

First up we have the OLED display, a 1.47-inch full-color touchscreen that will be used to display key information, such as the connection status. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen displays on a keyboard, take the SteelSeries Apex Pro for example, but it’s interesting to see them become more widely adopted.

Next are the Azoth Extreme 75% connection options. You can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or Speednova, Asus’ proprietary wireless tech. You also have the option to use this keyboard wired, and the 8,000Hz polling option is available in both wired and wireless connection modes.

When using this keyboard via Speednova, its battery life is advertised as an incredible 1,600 hours. Granted, Asus explicitly states this is with the RGB backlighting and OLED screen turned off. However, such extended battery life is typically only seen with Bluetooth connections, so it’s impressive to see such a massive figure touted for the Azoth Extreme using its 2.4GHz connection.

The Azoth Extreme also looks set to be super quiet, thanks to three layers of dampening, including two Poron layers and a third layer of silicone. These layers don’t only dampen sound, but they’re designed to reduce the vibration and increase the stability of the adjustable gasket-mounted top plate.

Finally, like many gaming keyboards currently on the market, the Azoth Extreme has hot-swappable key switches, meaning you can play around with switch options to models from other manufacturers, or try some variations of the included ROG NX mechanical switches too.

Low and behold, this package comes at a cost, and Asus ROG believes that the cost should be $499.99. This is an incredible amount to ask for a gaming keyboard that ultimately is missing key features like adjustable actuation and rapid trigger.

Regardless of how you feel about the Azoth Extreme, you have to agree the asking price is steep. For more of the best wireless mechanical keyboards, you can check out our guide.

