Grab three free months of Game Pass with the Asus ROG Ally X

There are still a few weeks left to secure your Asus ROG Ally X in time for launch, but if you need an extra push to sort yours out right now, then Best Buy is sweetening the deal by offering three free months of Game Pass with all pre-orders.

On paper, the Asus ROG Ally X has the potential to be one of the best handheld gaming PCs, and our ROG Ally X preview of the portable from Computex 2024 certainly backed up this view.

The Asus ROG Ally X will be released on Monday, July 22, 2024, at a price of $799. The three free months of Game Pass offer appears to be only available from Best Buy, and better still this deal isn’t only for new subscribers, meaning you can use it with an account that’s previously owned a Game Pass subscription.

With Game Pass, you’ll have access to over 100 games including first-party titles like Hellblade 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite, all of which are playable on the ROG Ally X.

Asus has worked hard to ensure the Ally X is an improvement over the original ROG Ally Z1 Extreme in a few key areas, including battery life, SSD compatibility, faster RAM with a higher base capacity, and improved grip thanks to design changes to the shell design. With the new model on the horizon, Asus has also dropped the price of the current ROG Ally Z1 Extreme to $649.99.

Asus also recently committed to improving its RMA process to help reduce the stress involved should your handheld need to be sent off for repair or replacement. That’s good news, as the improper placement of the microSD card slot directly over a heat vent in the original model led to a lot of returns, and Asus even had to apologize for its RMA process for people with broken ROG Ally handhelds who experienced poor customer service.