If you’re quick, you can save $350 or 22% on the price of this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Equipped with a 120Hz OLED screen, an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD, all wrapped up in a stylish frame, this Asus gaming laptop deal gets you a fantastic machine at a fantabulous price.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review we concluded that this is the best gaming laptop we’ve tested in this size. Not only does this Asus machine’s sleek aluminum chassis look amazing, but we also noted that it houses “a gorgeous display and solid performance inside.”

The appeal of this laptop really is widespread, as not only does it feature capable gaming hardware and a fast refresh-rate screen, but its design is something else. It’s clad in aluminum, providing the machine with a premium look and feel, plus the whole machine is only 16mm thick and weighs just 1.5kg (3.3lbs).

Open up this laptop and you’re greeted by its stunning 14-inch, 1800p OLED display. This pin-sharp panel not only looks incredibly crisp, but because it’s OLED it can produce truly inky black levels for stunning HDR and generally fantastic images. What’s more, the screen ticks along at 120Hz so you’re all set for smooth gaming.

Speaking of which, while the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 isn’t the absolute fastest laptop GPU around, it’s still powerful enough to play most modern games at 1080p with medium to high settings. That does mean games are stretched to fit the much higher 1800p resolution of the screen, but this machine also supports Nvidia DLSS 3, with upscaling and frame generation, to boost the frame rate, while still maintaining decent image quality.

Meanwhile, a snappy eight-core AMD CPU deals with any desktop and gaming tasks and this model of the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In an ideal world, we’d opt for 32GB, but 16GB is still enough for the vast majority of users, including gamers, and is a decent amount for the price of this laptop right now.

As for the price, this gaming laptop normally sells for $1,599.99, but right now is discounted to just $1249.99, making for a huge $350 or 22% saving. To grab this bargain, just head over to Best Buy via this link or the one above and click that buy button, as no extra steps are required to take advantage of the deal.

