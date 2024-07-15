This Asus ROG Ally deal matches the Steam Deck OLED price

It’s a great time to jump into the handheld gaming space, and this Asus ROG Ally deal is one that shouldn’t be passed up. While the ROG Ally X may be launching very soon, $799 is a lot to ask for a new handheld, and Best Buy now has the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme for just $549.99 in a limited-time deal. This isn’t the first time it’s dropped this low, but any time the ROG Ally matches the Steam Deck OLED for price, it’s a big deal.

The Asus ROG Ally X release is coming up, and in preparation, Asus appears to be moving on some stock from its previous handheld. Luckily, the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is still one of the best handheld gaming PCs, and well worth considering during this sale.

You can buy an Asus ROG Ally at Best Buy right now for $549.99, giving you a $100 saving over the $649.99 MSRP, which itself was recently lowered following the reveal of the Ally X.

If you want to save even more money, you can buy one of the open-box models that Best Buy has for sale, which start from $385.99. However, with the open box option, you may find the original box is missing or certain accessories aren’t packaged with the console, depending on which grade Best Buy has assigned to it.

If you’re instead eyeing up the ROG Ally X, you can check out our ROG Ally X preview from Computex to get an idea of our early thoughts and feelings. We will also have a review of the Ally X on its July 22 release date, and pre-ordering the Ally X from Best Buy will bag you three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you’re looking for games to play on your Asus ROG Ally, check out our best Steam Deck games list, where every game listed will work great on a range of gaming handhelds.

