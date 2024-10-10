You can already save $50 on the Asus ROG Ally X

If you’re in the market for a new gaming handheld, this Asus ROG Ally X deal is one of the best given how the console only released a few months ago, and it’s far and away a more powerful alternative to the now aging Steam Deck.

In my Asus ROG Ally X review, I praise the raw gaming performance made possible thanks to the increase in memory capacity and speed, which instantly makes it one of the best handheld gaming PCs, even if its operating system could use a little work when compared to that of the Steam Deck.

At Best Buy right now, you can save $50 on the Asus ROG Ally X, if you’re a Best Buy Plus member, bringing the price down to $749.99 from the $799.99 MSRP. The cost of the membership, if you aren’t already subscribed, is $50, meaning you could also look at this as a chance to get a subscription without having to pay any extra if you were already planning on buying the ROG Ally X.

We have covered a ton of deals in the past where being a Best Buy Plus member would save you more money, and it’s an investment well worth making if you’re a regular Best Buy shopper.

You also have the option to trade in an ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X, or PS5 to take up to $230 off the price of the ROG Ally X. The final trade value you are offered is dependent on the condition of your selected trade-in.

If you want to know which games work best on gaming handhelds, you can check out our guide to the best Steam Deck games, where every title is hand-picked and tested for compatibility.