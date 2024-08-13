Asus ROG is giving away $10,000 of prizes, including an RTX 4080 Super

With Gamescom right around the corner, Asus ROG is celebrating by launching a giveaway where $10,000 worth of prizes can be won, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super. You’ll need to be quick though, as the giveaway closes on August 21.

Whether it’s one of the best graphics cards, or the $500 Azoth Extreme keyboard that catches your eye, there is plenty of exciting gear to be won in this Asus ROG giveaway. It’s surprising to see no Asus ROG Ally X on the list of products, but there’s potentially something far more exciting.

With Gamescom set to take place next week, Asus has some reveals waiting in the wings, as four of the prizes are down as new reveals that will be shown on August 20. We see two AMD motherboards with a new AMD CPU, a new ROG keyboard, and a new ROG OLED gaming monitor.

Other prizes include the aforementioned ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 Super, two Azoth Extreme keyboards, two ROG Harpe Ace Extreme mice, one package containing an Azoth Extreme and Harpe Ace Extreme, a ROG Delta II headset, ten ROG Carnyx microphones, and a ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 router.

You can enter the giveaway on the dedicated Asus prize page where the terms and conditions can also be found, with the format following a typical Gleam.io competition meaning you sign in with your email and will be asked to perform certain actions for competition entries.

Additional entries can also be earned by tuning into the Asus ROG live stream on August 20 at 6pm ET / 10pm GMT, and identifying the secret codes hidden throughout the show then entering them in the Gleam widget.

Winners of the competition will be announced on September 5, 2024, so make sure you check your email to see if you’ve been selected. You’ll need to be over 18 to enter, and proof of age will be required if you win, alongside proof of residence due to issues with laws surrounding giveaways in certain countries.

For more on Asus’ upcoming releases, you can read about the rumored gaming tablet, which will reportedly pack more power than a PlayStation 5.