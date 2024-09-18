Asus’ latest gaming mouse costs more than a new graphics card

Asus has just announced that its new super light, wireless PC gaming mouse is now being unleashed into the wild, but its minuscule 47g weight comes at a massive price. In fact, you could genuinely buy a brand new gaming GPU for the same cost as the new Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme.

Even if this new Asus mouse does turn out to be one of the best gaming mouse options for pro players, you’ll have to really want to reduce your rodent weight if you’re going to spend that amount of money on it. The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is currently listed at a price of £239.99 inc VAT in the UK. Once you remove VAT, that comes down to £199, which works out at around $263.

Let’s err on the side of caution and say it will cost $259.99 in the US. That’s the same price as an AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card right now. Thankfully, the mouse itself looks like a great piece of kit, and we had a chance to get our hands on one for ourselves at Computex 2024 earlier this year.

In our Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme preview, we were impressed by the incredibly solid feel of the carbon fiber build, while its shape worked well in a variety of grip styles, including fingertip, claw, and palm grips.

Its use of carbon fiber keeps the weight down to just 47g, and it really is astonishing that a mouse of this size can weigh so little. The materials also lend a stiffness to the design, with the buttons feeling taut and rigid with no flex when you click the switches. It also comes with glass pads on the underside, which make for a slick gliding motion across the mouse mat.

Make no mistakes, this is a fantastic bit of mouse design made with premium materials, and it’s genuinely light too. The specs are also understandably high, with the sensor offering an absurdly high resolution of 42,000 DPI, and you get 8kHz wireless polling as well. Is it worth $260? That’s debatable, but that’s the price you’re going to have to pay for it.

If you’re looking for a gaming rodent with a more palatable price, check out our guide to the best wireless gaming mouse, where we take you through our top recommendations, with prices starting from $54.99.