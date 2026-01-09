This 380Hz Asus gaming monitor is ideal for CS2 and Fortnite, and currently has a massive 33% discount

If you're in need of a monitor upgrade to step up your shooter game, especially for titles such as Apex Legends, CS2, Fortnite, and Valorant, this Asus gaming monitor deal is perfect for you. With a 380Hz refresh rate, it has a solid foundation of speed, but the secret sauce with this display is the inclusion of ELMB-Sync. This Asus-exclusive tech quickly flashes the LCD panel's backlight on and off to reduce the effect of eye-tracking motion blur. It works really well and is ideal paired with this fast but otherwise simple and affordable display.

Asus is no stranger to making some of the best gaming monitors in the world, and while a lower-cost option like this can't claim to be the single very best display out there, it's a great choice for those focusing in on FPS game performance. What's more, with a huge 33% discount right now, it's the ideal time to buy it.

I'll be clear, the Asus ROG Strix XG259QNG isn't going to be a display to pick up if you're wanting an all-rounder that can do HDR, deliver a really high, sharp-looking resolution, as well as deliver ultra-fast gaming performance. It's definitively a performance gaming monitor first and foremost. However, with it using an IPS LCD panel, it will deliver good viewing angles, and it claims 110% coverage of the sRGB color space, so colors will be plenty vivid for a display of this type.

As a 24.5-inch display, it's a modest size too, so it's ideal for squeezing into a small gaming space or for fitting alongside another monitor - a setup with this display and a larger, higher resolution, non-gaming panel for video and desktop work could be ideal. That size is also perfectly matched with this display's 1080p resolution, which itself is an ideal resolution for playing CS2, Fortnite, or Valorant, in order to maximize your frame rate.

Elsewhere, this display includes useful features such as full height, tilt, rotation, and pivot adjustment, and a genuinely useful slot in the monitor's base that is ideal for propping up your phone or tablet. It sounds like a gimmick, but I used it all the time when reviewing displays with this feature.

There's also some 'AuraSync' RGB lighting on the back of the display and, for connectivity, you get one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, a headphone jack, and even a two-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub.

As for that ELMB-Sync, backlight strobing techniques for LCD gaming displays have been around for a long time. However, exclusive to Asus and ELMB-Sync is that this display can do its motion blur-reducing strobing while also still supporting adaptive sync, Freesync, and G-Sync. Those are technologies that allow your monitor to sync up its refresh rate with the frame rate of your graphics card, eliminating image tearing and stutter. Nvidia just announced Nvidia Pulsar, which can also offer this combination of features. However, official Nvidia Pulsar displays start at $599.

Speaking of price, this display has a normally fairly high price - for a 24-inch, 1080p monitor - of $399.99. However, today's discount of 33% brings it down to just $269. That makes it one of the cheapest 300Hz+ gaming monitors around, and given the addition of ELMB-Sync and other premium little touches, it makes for a great value buy right now.

You can pick up this discounted Asus display over on Amazon via this link or on Walmart via this link. There's also a white version of this display available on both stores, but currently it isn't discounted and is priced at over $400, so you'll want to make sure you pick the right one.