The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price is official, and pre-orders are now open too. With less than a month until the new Microsoft Xbox handheld hits store shelves, you can now submit your pre-order to beat the crowds. However, while prices in some regions, such as the UK, are surprisingly competitive, in the US, they're higher than we'd hoped.

In a world where many of the most powerful options on our best gaming handheld guide have prices of $1,100 or more, the prices of both versions of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally aren't all that high by comparison, but those hoping Microsoft would take a console-pricing approach and heavily subsidize the cost of its handheld will be disappointed.

Starting with the flagship of the fleet, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X price is $999.99. That puts the Xbox Ally X below the current or expected price of many other handhelds of its caliber. For instance, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 price is expected to start at $1,099.99, and the AOKZOE A1X starts at the same level. It's still $100 more than the current Ally X, although it does also have considerably more powerful hardware.

As for the less powerful model, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally price is $599.99. That's actually the same level as the existing ROG Ally, so again, it's not an extremely high price in comparison, but it's also not as powerful as that handheld. Meanwhile, it's still slightly more expensive than the entry-level Steam Deck OLED model and $50 more than we calculated based on yesterday's Xbox Ally price leak.

However, what's really surprising is that the pricing in other regions is far more competitive. In the UK, the Xbox Ally X price is £799.99 while the Xbox Ally price is £499.99, with the latter being exactly the level that was revealed in yesterday's leak. At those prices, we'd normally expect the US prices for the equivalent models to be in the region of $569 and $879, based on current exchange rates. While we can't say for certain, it seems likely that current tariffs have played a part in inflating these prices, just as they have been doing for graphics card prices.

Still, if these prices are enough to tempt you to buy, you can submit your Xbox Ally X pre-order here if you're in the US or here if you're in the UK. Meanwhile, the Xbox Ally can be pre-ordered here in the US or here in the UK.

Xbox Ally X Xbox Ally ROG Ally X Steam Deck OLED AOKZOE A1 X APU AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Van Gogh AMD Ryzen 7 8840U CPU architecture Zen 5 Zen 2 Zen 4 Zen 2 Zen 4 CPU cores/threads 8/16 4/8 8/16 4/8 8/16 GPU architecture RDNA 3.5 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 GPU cores 16 8 16 8 12 Price $999 / £799 $599 / £499 $899 / £799 $549 / £479 $1,099

