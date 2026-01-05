Asus' leaked new gaming glasses let you carry a 171-inch, 240Hz display in your pocket

Gaming glasses aren't a new concept, with variations on AR, VR, and "big screen in front of your eyes" glasses having been around for a while. However, Asus is now stepping into the arena with the Asus ROG Xreal R1 AR, and doing so with a world-first, according to a new leak. Partnering with Xreal, it's bringing to market the first 240Hz gaming glasses, which it claims will deliver the equivalent of a 171-inch screen (viewed from four meters away) for a vision-filling display you can keep in your pocket… or on your face.

The Asus ROG Xreal R1 AR are a variation on Xreal's established range of AR glasses that already provide a big screen view in surprisingly compact, normal-looking glasses. However, Asus being Asus, it has amped up the gamer credentials with a higher refresh rate and a typically aggressive Asus ROG aesthetic.

The main setup of these gaming glasses is that you get a pair of nearly normal-looking specs, but behind the lenses are a pair of "optical engines" that allow each eye to see through to the real world and have a display projected to them. The outer lenses also offer a dimmed mode (using electrochromic tech) so that they look like sunglasses and block out the world behind the screen, making for a higher-contrast image.

On the end of each arm of the glasses is a Bose speaker setup, so you can both see and hear your glasses without the need for any earbuds or a gaming headset. A USB cable protrudes from the left arm, which you can connect to any device with a USB-C video output, but Asus has gone a step further and included a hub so that you can easily connect your PC, console, and other devices.

This ROG Control Dock includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB-C inputs, along with a USB-C output for connecting the glasses. For use with a gaming handheld, such as the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, you can just plug the glasses straight into the handheld's USB-C port.

Providing a 57-degree field of view, Asus says on a now-removed page from its website (as spotted by Wccftech) that the display in these glasses covers up to 95% of the focused viewing area, for a truly huge virtual screen. However, the biggest notable downside of these glasses is that they only support a 1080p resolution. Even if they can run at 240Hz, they're not exactly a cinema in your pocket if they can't even hit 1440p, let alone 4K.

However, the ability to run at up to 240Hz means you could in theory play competitive games on these glasses. We can't vouch for how it feels to play the likes of CS2 or Apex Legends on them, but we certainly look forward to giving it a try.

The Asus ROG Xreal R1 AR price and release date haven't been confirmed yet, and indeed it's possible this launch is never made official. However, the now-removed page says it should be launching in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, for reference, the current Xreal glasses range starts at $499, rising to $649, so we'd expect the Asus ROG Xreal R1 AR to hit a similar price.