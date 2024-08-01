Asus’ new gaming tablet is reportedly more powerful than PlayStation 5

Asus is reportedly working on a new gaming tablet with an incredible amount of gaming horsepower under the hood. Details of the new Asus ROG Z13 Flow 2025 tablet have just leaked, showing it using a new AMD Strix Halo chip with an 80W GPU, which looks set to be more powerful than the graphics chip in the PlayStation 5.

AMD GPUs are currently used in both the main consoles from Sony and Microsoft right now, and also power several of the best graphics cards available at the moment. However, AMD Strix Halo looks set to really shake up the laptop market when it comes out, by reportedly offering up to 16 CPU cores and up to 2,560 stream processors in its RDNA 3.5 GPU.

As a point of comparison, the GPU in the PlayStation 5 is based on AMD’s last-gen RDNA 2 architecture and only has 36 compute units, giving it 2,304 stream processors. If this rumor is true, then Asus’ new ROG Flow tablet is going to have some potent gaming power on tap.

This latest information comes from tech leaker HXL, who shared some screenshots in a post on X (formerly Twitter) from thermal engineer Sam Jiun-Wei Hu’s website (currently down). According to the leak, the new 13-inch Asus tablet will have a 30W TDP (thermal design power) for its CPU, and an 80W TDP for its GPU, which requires some serious thermal headroom. “The Flow Z13 2025 aims to set a new benchmark in this category by integrating the latest and most powerful AMD Strix Halo processors,” says Sam Jiun-Wei Hu.

A diagram of the purported cooling system shows two blower fans on either side, with two large sets of heatsink fins. Asus’ current Z13 tablet has a separate Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, so it’s already pretty powerful. However, getting both parts into a single package enables Asus to save a lot of room the PCB, and focus its cooling system on just the one chip.

According to the latest rumors, AMD’s Strix Halo chips can be run with a spectrum of TDP levels, including 55W, 85W, and 120W (total), and the Strix Halo GPU portion is larger than the GPU die on the Nvidia RTX 4070. If the rumors about the Strix Halo specs are true, then this tablet could be a beast with its 40 compute units.

Comparatively, the Radeon RX 7600 XT only has 32 compute units (2,048 stream processors), offers great 1080p gaming performance, and currently costs over $300 on Amazon. Of course, the Strix Halo GPU will need to run at a lower clock speed to hit that 80W TDP, but it looks like it will have plenty of GPU processing power.

If you’re looking for a powerful mobile gaming device you can use right now, check out our new Asus ROG Ally X review, where we run several of the latest games on this new gaming handheld.