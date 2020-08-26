This high-end Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off in the US

Asus ROG, a brand renowned for its top-class gaming monitors, laptops, graphics cards, and various other PC gaming components and peripherals, knows how to make a great gaming laptop. It seems to understand that what makes a great gaming PC isn’t only its CPU-GPU combo, but also that it’s incredibly well-rounded.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus M thin and portable gaming laptop has seen discounts before, but not like this. It’s currently on offer for $1,691.07 on Amazon’s US site, $508.92 (23%) cheaper than its MSRP of $2,199.99. For this price, you’re getting a top-end laptop with an Intel Core i7 9750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe RAID 0 SSD – oh, and a 240Hz screen.

Gaming laptops often double as work laptops or general purpose laptops, so having great storage, battery life, and functionality should go hand-in-hand with high-end components in a top-tier gaming laptop. That’s why Asus also provides software to control the RGB keyboard and various other potentially battery-draining settings – great attention is paid to giving customers a fantastic all-round experience.

But it is a gaming laptop, so the core specs are where real attention should be given – these are what will be cranking more frames out, after all. The Core i7 9750H CPU is a six-core, 12-thread high-end CPU with a turbo clock of up to 4.5GHz. The RTX 2070 is one of the best high-end graphics cards for the price on the market, and its equivalent laptop GPU is no different.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M $2,199.99 $1,552.70 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Combine this CPU and GPU with 16GB DDR4 RAM at 2,600MHz speed and you have a gaming laptop that can run any game smoothly on the highest settings at its 1080p resolution. But that’s not where the story ends.

This laptop also offers 1TB of storage with its PCIe SSD – something we don’t see offered too often even with high-end options. Many only offer 500GB or even 250GB of SSD storage, even though 1TB is quickly becoming more of a necessity for a modern system to have any sort of longevity.

Throw the 240Hz screen on top of this – a refresh rate that the laptop’s high-end components will definitely be able to make use of – a battery life of up to eight hours, and a sleek aesthetic, and you have a superb all-round gaming laptop package. Sprinkle – or rather, shovel – on a whopping $500 discount and you have a bona fide bargain.