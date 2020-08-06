This 240Hz Asus ROG laptop is now over $250 off in the US

Gaming laptops are finally embracing features other than great internal CPU, GPU and memory specs. I’m talking about top-quality displays. One of the selling points of a desktop gaming PC build over a gaming laptop is the option to choose the best gaming monitor. But mainstream gaming laptops are now embracing the beauty of high refresh rates and top-notch panels.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus M laptop is $273.58 (12%) off on Amazon’s US site, putting the retail price down from $2,199.99 to $1,926.41. It boasts a 15.6-inch 240Hz IPS screen capable of FHD (full HD) 1080p resolution, and it has internal specs befitting such a high refresh rate – it’s no use having a 240Hz screen if your hardware can barely push out 60 frames per second.

This Zephyrus M holds an Intel Core i7 9750H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. This CPU-GPU combination is about as high-end as you can get without emptying your savings account for a Core i9 9980H and RTX 2080 laptop. The i7 9750H is a six-core, 12-thread CPU with a boost clock of up to 4.5GHz, and the RTX 2070 Max-Q is a high-end mobile GPU with a turbo speed of up to 1,305MHz.

The 1TB SSD is fantastic, too. Very often you see gaming laptops offering this kind of CPU-GPU combination but only offering 250GB or 500GB storage capacity. This is fine if the price reflects this, but at this ‘just shy of $2,000’ price point you might want a little more, and the Zephyrus delivers. 1TB should be more than enough to hold all your games and files, and it being a PCIe SSD means it’ll be speedy enough to make for a super responsive desktop experience.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M $2,199.99 $1,395.73

Add to all of this a 240Hz IPS monitor, RGB keyboard, and a sleek, robust frame, and you have a portable gaming machine that looks as great as it performs. This high refresh rate means you can make the most of any esports games you might want to play, ensuring all those frames the CPU and GPU are pushing out are being outputted to the screen to help with twitch reactions. And for non-twitch reaction games, the high refresh rate and colour-accurate IPS panel should display games in a smooth, vibrant fashion for better immersion. Throw in the discount and you have yourself a great value high-end gaming laptop.