This Asus OLED gaming laptop has an incredible price right now

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to splash out on a new OLED gaming laptop, then now is the time to dive in. This OLED gaming laptop deal on Best Buy enables you to save $400 on an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, bringing the price down to $1,599.99. Amazingly, that buys you a great spec too, complete with an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, and a 1TB SSD as well.

We fell in love with the exact spec of this machine in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, where we particularly praised the quality of its screen, and awarded it a place on our guide to the best gaming laptop. Our main criticism of it was Asus’ decision to use soldered RAM that can’t be upgraded, but that isn’t an issue with this 32GB spec, giving you plenty of memory for both gaming and work in Windows.

This spec usually costs nearly two grand at $1,999.99, and it still costs a fair bit of money at $1,599.99 too, but it’s absolutely worth it for this spec. Let’s start with that OLED screen, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. That makes for a very high pixel density on this 14-inch panel, giving it a pin-sharp image. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, which synchronizes the screen’s refresh rate with your GPU’s frame rate output, which puts a stop to irritating tearing effects.

Speaking of which, that Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU is also a solid inclusion for the price. It doesn’t have enough power to play demanding games at 2,880 x 1,800 with high settings, but it’s plenty powerful enough to play games at 1,920 x 1,080, even with ray tracing enabled.

It also supports the latest Nvidia DLSS tech, including frame generation, which enables you to massively boost frame rates. Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU is a formidable powerhouse, with eight AMD Zen 4 CPUs and a boost clock of up to 5.2GHz, providing plenty of power for both games and multi-threaded software.

To top it all off, all this gear is housed in a slim and lightweight, aluminum alloy chassis, which weighs just 1.5kg. You’ll have no trouble carting this laptop around in a bag, and it won’t take up too much room either. Basically, if you want to buy a 14-inch OLED gaming laptop, this is a fantastic deal right now, saving you 20% on the usual price of this well-balanced, lightweight gaming machine. To take advantage of this deal, click on this link here.

