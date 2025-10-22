Save a huge $250 on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 in this extremely limited Amazon graphics card deal

If you're still waiting to upgrade your graphics card, this gaming GPU deal on Amazon can't be ignored. You can grab an Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition card for just $1,349.95, saving $250 against the usual price of the card. You'll need to be quick, though, as there are limited units available.

If you want to grab what we consider to be one of the best graphics card picks for gamers, now is a great time to jump on this deal. The Asus TUF GeForce RTX 5080 OC comes with a boosted clock speed of 2,700MHz alongside the expected 16GB of GDDR7 memory and access to the latest Nvidia DLSS 4 tech, including multi-frame gen.

Designed for cooling efficiency, the Asus TUF RTX 5080's cooler has a vented metal exoskeleton, with a die-cast shroud and aluminum backplate, as well as a large vapor chamber, and three of Asus' axial-tech fans, which the company says shift up to 23% more air than normal fans. It's a hefty chunk of a graphics card, measuring 348mm long with a 72mm width, which means it takes up the space of 3.6 slots. It's also 146mm tall, so you'll need to make sure you have enough room in your case for it.

Meanwhile, the 2,700MHz clock speed provides 3% boost vs the standard 2,617MHz peak clock speed of non-overclocked cards, and you have the option to boost it further to 2,730MHz as well. The Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition usually goes for $1,599.99, and is still priced as such on sites like Newegg and Walmart, meaning this Amazon deal presents a good opportunity to grab this particular graphics card for a lower price.

You'll save $205.04 to be exact, but only a limited number of cards are available, and you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deal. You can purchase your card using this link here.

We also need to caveat this deal by highlighting that there are RTX 5080 cards available at much closer to Nvidia's $999.99 MSRP, including this PNY RTX 5080 at Walmart. The primary differences between cards are the overall build quality, cooling, and the lack of a guaranteed overclock, but if you want an RTX 5080 for the cheapest price possible, the PNY card is the one to buy.

