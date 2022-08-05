Grab $230 off this Asus TUF Dash 15 RTX 3060 gaming laptop

The hunt for a gaming laptop can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to balancing specs and price. While some portable powerhouse options cost a pretty penny, it’s possible to snag a great rig without breaking the bank. For example, you can currently grab over $200 off the Asus TUF Dash 15 – a mean machine that packs an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card and a 144Hz screen.

Over on Amazon US, the Asus TUF Dash 15 is available for $1,069.99, thanks to a nifty 18% discount. This best gaming laptop contender strikes a great balance between price and specs, as it’s RTX 3060 GPU can run the latest Steam games and boost fps. It also pairs nicely with the TUF Dash 15’s 144Hz display, as it’ll have no trouble running FPS games like Halo Infinite on the speedy screen.

The Asus TUF Dash 15 also rocks an Intel i7 Alder Lake gaming CPU, which makes all the difference when playing big budget releases. If you’re looking to squeeze every frame out of the pixel pusher, you’ll also be pleased to hear its motherboard is equipped with a MUX switch, so you won’t lose any performance to an integrated graphics middle man.

Fancy specs aside, the TUF Dash 15 is tough in name and nature, as it’s designed with durability in mind. In other words, it’ll survive more knocks in your backpack than an average gaming laptop, and its build quality should help put any anxious minds at ease.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the Asus TUF Dash 15 delivered to your door using speedy next-day delivery. New subscribers can also grab a 30-day free trial, meaning you could bag the service without paying a penny. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this gaming laptop deal likely won’t stick around for long.