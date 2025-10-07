Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and with it comes this fantastic gaming laptop deal. You can grab this Asus TUF F16 machine for just $749.99, which is a saving of £250, or 25%, against the MSRP. This is the lowest ever price for this laptop on Amazon, and it's a great deal for the hardware on offer.

This Asus TUF F16, on paper, is one of the best gaming laptop picks at this price, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, which will give you access to Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, two tools that have become extremely useful in modern gaming, especially for laptops and budget gaming PCs.

With 2,560 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, the RTX 4050 is definitely on the lower end of the power scale, as to be expected from this laptop, but it's more than capable of running modern games with decent settings at 1080p, plus it has all the benefits of DLSS to boost performance further.

The TUF F16 also features an Intel Core i5 210H CPU, which has eight total cores split between four P-cores, the most important ones for gaming, and four E-cores for multi-threaded work. This processor has a max turbo frequency of 4.8GHz, and despite its model name, it's actually based on Intel's Raptor Lake architecture, rather than Arrow Lake, which has proved to be better for gaming in our benchmarks.

On the display side, the Asus TUF F16 has a 16-inch full HD screen, meaning it runs at 1,920 x 1,080, and it has a max refresh rate of 144Hz as well. It's an IPS panel too, meaning it's great for gaming with low response times (7ms in the case of the F16) and has superior viewing angles versus TN or VA displays, although its blacks aren't quite as deep as rival VA tech, which can mean video playback suffers slightly as a result.

Where the Asus TUF F16 falls short is in having just 8GB of RAM, especially now that many modern games have started to default to 16GB as the minimum requirement. However, the TUF F16 features two accessible SODIMM slots, with support for DDR5 RAM up to a capacity of 32GB, so you could look at installing some of the best gaming RAM from our buying guide yourself at a later date.

Likewise, the included 512GB SSD can be limiting given the large install sizes of some modern games, but there is an additional M.2 slot available to expand your storage when you're ready.

If you're ready to grab this Asus gaming laptop while it's on offer, you can do so using this link. As we've already stated, the $749.99 price is a $250 saving against the MSRP and the lowest price the laptop has ever been available for on Amazon, but it won't be around for long.

