For $599, this Asus TUF Nvidia GeForce RTX gaming laptop is jaw-droppingly good

The amazing price drops on Asus gaming laptops continue, thanks to Walmart. This epic gaming laptop deal drops the price of this Asus Gaming TUF A16 machine down to just $599, an almost unbelievable price for a rig that packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and an AMD Ryzen gaming CPU, with a huge $400.99 discount on offer.

Asus is one of the biggest brands in gaming, and we've recommended a number of its devices on our best gaming laptop guide over the years. A $599 price tag, down from $999.99, makes the TUF A16 a brilliant budget-friendly contender, however, with a packed-out spec sheet that few can rival at this price.

Front and center of the Asus TUF A16's offering is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Featuring 2,560 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, the RTX 4050 isn't the most powerful mobile GPU out there, but that's to be expected with a laptop at this price.

What it does offer you, however, is much better performance than you'll find from an integrated GPU. It's capable of running modern games at medium settings at the A16's top 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, and its DLSS support (including both frame gen and upscaling) will improve performance further in games that support it.

The TUF A16 also uses an IPS display panel, which, as our VA vs IPS guide explains, delivers superior viewing angles and fast response times compared to rival VA tech. Its 16GB of DDR5 RAM means you shouldn't face any memory bottlenecks while you play the latest games, either, while its SODIMM support means you can always upgrade to 32GB later.

The Asus TUF A16's AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, meanwhile, is a six-core Zen 4 processor with a boost clock speed up to 4.7GHz. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better CPU in a budget machine, with six cores being plenty for most gaming needs today.

The only downside to this machine is the 512GB SSD, which doesn't give you much room to install the latest games, but this M.2 SSD can always be replaced with an alternative PCIe 4.0 drive from our best gaming SSD guide at a later date, should you need a bit of a storage boost. The Asus Gaming TUF A16 also includes a second M.2 slot, so you can also add in a second M.2 drive without any hassle.

This is an astounding deal for the spec on offer, so we advise getting in quick before it disappears, with Walmart's deal prices set to end by October 12. You can pick it up using this link here.

