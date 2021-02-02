Our favourite budget gaming headset is up to 24% cheaper

Trying to find the best gaming headset while on a budget can be a challenge, as you try to avoid the sea of plasticky headphones with poor sound quality. The low-price H3 headset from Asus’s TUF range impressed us greatly, and we think it’s the best headset to pick when looking for an option that still won’t break the bank, while offering features you see on much more expensive headsets.

The H3 sacrifices features like RGB lighting and wireless connectivity, which aren’t necessities on a budget, while still giving great sound and build quality. Audio comes courtesy of 50mm drivers which perform well in both mids and bass. Surprisingly at this price point, it’s got a sturdy stainless steel construction, so this headset should be able to stand up to everyday use as you’d expect from the “TUF” brand. The unidirectional microphone is just as good as some of the best gaming headsets too, with Discord and Teamspeak certification.

US customers can take advantage of a 24% ($12) discount on the H3’s list price of $49.99, bringing it down to $37.99. Meanwhile in the UK, the same headset is reduced by 9%, bringing it to £49.99 from $54.99.

For such a cheap headset, the comfort of the Asus TUF Gaming H3 is just as good as some of the headsets at twice the price, thanks to a nice thick headband and memory foam ear cushions.

Asus TUF Gaming H3 Headset $49.99 $37.99

Check out PCGamesN’s Asus TUF Gaming H3 headset review.

We don’t know how long this deal will be around for, so make sure to check out the Amazon listing before it’s too late if you’re looking for one of the best budget gaming headsets around.