At $89.99, this 144Hz Asus gaming monitor is an absolute steal

There's a whopper of a deal to be had on an Asus gaming monitor right now, thanks to Amazon. This 24-inch Asus TUF Gaming display is a marvel on a budget, with features that you'd rarely expect to see at this price point. The price is the important factor, too, as this gaming monitor is now just $89.99, netting you a saving of over $49.

With Asus monitors regularly earning a place on our best gaming monitor guide, the company has a strong pedigree for making great displays. There's a decent set of specs to enjoy on this VG249QE5A model, too, especially for its rock-bottom price.

This is a 1080p display, which, as recent Steam hardware surveys have shown, continues to be the resolution of choice for the majority of gamers. It also features a 144Hz refresh rate, which will ensure the action in your games looks smooth. If you're upgrading from an old 60Hz office display, you'll really notice the difference, especially in fast-paced games where the motion will appear much smoother.

An astonishing feature to see on a gaming monitor at this price is Asus' extreme low motion blur (ELMB) technology, which will strobe the backlight on and off to reduce ghosting. We've found that it works really well, making your gameplay look and feel fast and responsive. You can check out our Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ review to see us put ELMB to the test.

This Asus TUF Gaming display also features one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 connections, so you can hook it up to your PC and handheld at the same time. Another rarity that it includes is a set of 2W speakers. This won't be enough to replace a decent set from our best computer speakers guide, but it'll certainly do in a pinch if you're lacking an audio setup right now, and it's not a feature you'll see often in monitors at this price.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG249QE5A is a solid, budget-friendly option for gamers looking to upgrade from an older monitor or to splash out on a second display. This price won't be around for long, however, so make sure to click this link to pick it up from Amazon at this $89.99 sale price.

