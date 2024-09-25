This 27-inch Asus gaming monitor has an amazing price right now

We’ve seen quite a few 24-inch screens going for surprisingly low prices lately, but this latest Amazon gaming monitor deal brings a big-brand 27-inch monitor down to a rock-bottom price, enabling you to pick up a decent-size screen for just $139. It’s not just a basic monitor either. This Asus TUF Gaming display not only has a 165Hz refresh rate, but it also supports the company’s Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) tech to reduce image ghosting.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27VH1B usually costs $179, which is already a generous price for a 27-inch screen from a big brand, so it’s great to be able to save a further 22% on it. This gaming monitor also shares some key specs in common with some of the best gaming monitor options you can buy right now, including the aforementioned ELMB tech.

This clever system strobes the backlight on and off between frames to reduce motion blur or ghosting, and in our tests we’ve found that it works remarkably well, making motion look much clearer. What’s more, this monitor also features Adaptive-Sync tech that’s compatible with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, plus it also supports FreeSync Premium on AMD Radeon GPUs. This synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with the frame rate output of your GPU on the fly, putting a stop to image tearing and stutter.

On some monitors, ELMB and Adaptive-Sync are mutually exclusive, so you can’t run them both at the same time, but Asus says you can enable both ELMB and Adaptive-Sync together on the TUF Gaming VG27VH1B, meaning you can have your cake and eat it. Other perks of this monitor include a 1500R curve for more immersive gameplay, and it has a VA panel.

In our tests, we’ve found VA tech offers high contrast and deep blacks, which is great for single-player cinematic gaming and movie-watching. We’ve found it’s not as responsive as IPS when it comes to fast-paced competitive first person shooters, but it’s fine for everything else.

The one downer is that you only get a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution on this screen, resulting in a comparatively chunky pixel density of around 81ppi on the 27-inch screen. On the plus side, though, that means you don’t need to own one of the absolute highest-end graphics cards to churn out decent frame rates on this screen.

You can click on this link to take advantage of this deal, but bear in mind that Amazon is listing it as a limited-time offer, so you’ll need to get in quick.

For more detail about the panel tech used in this screen, check out our VA vs IPS feature, where we explore what makes the latest gaming monitor tech tick, and take a look at TN screens as well.