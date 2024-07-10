Get a 165Hz Asus gaming monitor for just $119, if you act fast

Right now you can grab a 165Hz Asus gaming monitor for just $119, making it among the cheapest displays of its type available. With a 26% discount, this gaming monitor deal saves you $40 off the usual cost and puts this display at its lowest price ever.

Despite its low price, the Asus TUF Gaming VG247Q1A display shares several features in common with some of the screens listed on our best gaming monitor. It not only covers all the essentials, but it also gives you a fast 165Hz refresh rate, for a very reasonable price.

The core specs of this display come from its 23.8-inch panel (to be exact), which offers a 1,920 x 1,080 (1080p) resolution and has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz (with support for 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X). It uses a VA type of LCD panel, and these sorts of panels are liked for their ability to produce very low black levels and, in turn, create a high-contrast image. To that end, this display boasts a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, which is triple what you’ll get on rival LCD display technologies, such as the IPS panel used in this Asus VG249Q1R deal.

Another key feature is the inclusion of Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB). This is a technology that makes the display’s backlight flicker on and off in time with each refresh of the panel. This in turn tricks your eye into seeing less motion blur, and it really does work. FreeSync (with G-Sync compatibility) is also included, so you can also opt to have image tearing and stutter removed from your games, though this can’t be used in conjunction with ELMB – you’ll have to pick between a faster feel and a smoother look.

Other features include one DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 video inputs, and you even get built-in speakers, saving you the need for separate desktop speakers if you’re short on desk space. They’re unlikely to offer outstanding sound quality, but will do in a pinch for those on a very tight budget.

One final point to note is the display doesn’t include a height-adjustable stand, so you’ll either have to resort to using a monitor riser, a pile of books, or a monitor arm to adjust the height to your liking.

To take advantage of this offer, you just need to head over to Amazon via this link and click on that buy button. The deal is a limited time one, so it won’t be available for long. If you’re interested in how monitors work, you can also read up on the difference between IPS, TN, and VA LCD panels, so you’ll know which type of display is best for your needs.