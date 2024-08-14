A special Space Marine 2 graphics card is coming, thanks to Asus

You’ll soon be able to get your hands on a stunning collector’s edition Ultramarine-themed AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics card, designed by Asus to celebrate the upcoming release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

This card looks set to be stylistically one of the best graphics cards AMD has to offer. It will also be based on an RX 7000 GPU, though the precise one hasn’t been confirmed yet. The Space Marine 2 release date is in early September and we’re set to learn more about this graphics card on August 20, which coincides with the Gamescom event where a host of new games and tech is expected to be launched that week.

Given the nature of the teaser video that reveals the card, we don’t get a complete look at the design. Instead, we get short snapshots of certain features, such as the Asus X Warhammer 40,000 logo, the Ultramarine icon next to the words “Know No Fear” and the skull insignia on the center of the fans.

Based on the recently released Space Marine 2 system requirements, whichever of the Radeon RX 7000 cards this ends up being, it shouldn’t encounter any issues running the game, as it sets the bar to entry as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580. Even the recommended specs only demand a Radeon RX 6800 XT.

What’s more, if you buy this card or any AMD RX 7000 GPU right now, you’ll actually get Space Marine 2 for free, as AMD is currently promoting the game and including it in its regular free game bundle.

Asus will be revealing a lot more than just this graphics card in its pre-Gamescom showcase on August 20, as we have seen teases for a new gaming keyboard, motherboards, and OLED monitors too. You can even win some of these products, and an RTX 4080 Super, in a huge $10,000 prize giveaway.