You can get Atlas Fallen and five other underloved gems for just $4 each in this Humble Bundle

I don't think 7/10 games get enough appreciation. Sometimes, you just want something that's not attempting to be a masterpiece, but is just a solid bit of fun to play as you chill out for the evening. If only one game could embody that vibe, it's Atlas Fallen, an action RPG that feels like it was ripped out of the late 2000s and made for a modern generation of platforms - a bad story doesn't stop it from being a good time. It's at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle, and it works out as just $4 when bought alongside five other underappreciated gems.

I'm not going to sit and lie, saying that Atlas Fallen is one of the best RPGs. It hasn't landed on our list, and unless every other RPG from Baldur's Gate 3 to The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim suddenly gets delisted, it won't reach it. However, it's a bucket o' fun, seeing you whip around with weapons that should be far too cumbersome, and dishing out damage on creatures that could easily take on Monster Hunter's beasts.

If you're a fan of Darksiders, I'm certain you'll fall in love with Atlas Fallen, and the Reign of Sand update brought along plenty of massive changes, from new monsters and a New Game+ mode to adding Ben Star of Expedition 33 fame to a voice role. If you've been looking to enjoy a solid action game, I'd seriously recommend getting Atlas Fallen cheap through this bundle - and the other games are pretty great too.

The 'A Plague Tale' duology offers some great adventure games, with a bone-chilling world and tense atmosphere set in 14th-century France during the height of the plague. Amicia and her little brother Hugo are on the run, hunted by Inquisition soldiers, but you'll also need to avoid the swarms of rats infesting the world. It blends an excellent narrative with some intense stealth gameplay, and considering Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is coming out this year, it's the perfect time to get the first two entries in the series - although Resonance isn't directly linked.

There's also Evil West, a bombastic arcade-style shooter that feels like a blend of Red Dead Redemption and the Supernatural series, Curse of the Dead Gods, which is an underloved roguelite (with a Dead Cells crossover update, to boot), and Shady Part of Me, an intriguing little indie puzzle game that uses shadows and lighting to make each solution really engaging to find. Shady Part of Me feels like a little blend of Limbo and the unforgettable The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.

These six brilliant games are worth paying full price for - in fact, I did pay retail price for most of them - but right now, the Focus Entertainment Bundle is just $25 / £22.09 at Humble Bundle. That's $214 / £157.94 worth of games for a fraction of the price, with each title setting you back roughly $4 each (or just over). Considering the hours you can pour into each of these games, that's some fantastic value for your money, so don't pass on it. Here's the full list of games available in this bundle:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand

Evil West

Curse of the Dead Gods

Shady Part of Me

In all honesty, writing all of this makes me want to do another Atlas Fallen playthrough, so I might leave this article here and go dive back into the world, surfing along the sands without having to worry about Sandworms like in Dune. Although there are some Sandworm-like creatures for those interested, but thankfully, you can kill them here, so it's all good.