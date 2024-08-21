Fallout needs some competition. The Bethesda series is home to some of the best RPGs ever made, but it’s not often we get another apocalyptic survival shooter to sink our teeth into. Fallout London has been an excellent reprieve, but even this colossal mod still sits on the shoulders of the series. Atomfall is a different story, though, a post-WWII survival shooter that channels what England was like after the war, with some sci-fi trimmings. We knew it was coming in 2025, but during Xbox’s first day at Gamescom 2024, we’ve learned a more precise date.

Developed by Sniper Elite studio Rebellion, Atomfall is a survival action RPG that takes direct inspiration from the real-world 1957 Windscale disaster. In our world, the Windscale fire burned for three days and released radioactive fallout across England and Europe, but in the game, we pick up five years after the incident, and everything’s a little different. The traditional English countryside is juxtaposed by wandering robots, cults, and some serious radioactivity problems.

Naturally it’s up to you to figure out what really happened during the Windscale disaster, as you sneak, craft, barter, and fight your way around town. Every choice you make has consequences, too, so don’t go insulting the fine cuisine or golden pints on a whim, because currying favor is the name of the game here.

Beyond the rolling hills of the Lake District, there are rusting cars and helicopters, soldiers patrolling the streets, and a suspicious-looking quarantine zone. Atomfall feels fresh and new, so here’s hoping Rebellion’s shift from slow-motion sniper shots to cricket bats to the dome pays off.

The Atomfall launch window for PC, Game Pass, and consoles is March 2025. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.

