Need an Atomic Heart FOV fix? We’ve got one right here

If you’ve been playing Atomic Heart on your PC, the newest sci-fi FPS game on the Game Pass subscription service and Steam, you’re likely wondering what settings you can change. In fact, the biggest setting most of us are curious about is an Atomic Heart FOV fix, and if it can actually be changed in the game’s options. Sadly, there’s no native FOV fix in the game, but there is a workaround.

While our Atomic Heart review can tell you everything you need to know about the new Mundfish shooter, there’s still no Atomic Heart field-of-view slider or opportunity to change it in the game’s options menu.

Sacrilege for almost all PC gamers, it’s disappointing that Mundfish hasn’t put in any sort of Atomic Heart FOV fix. It’s also yet to be confirmed whether a fix will come with the next update to the open-world game. Fret not however, as there is actually a workaround for the problem.

If you download Flawless Widescreen, which has built-in support for loads of PC games already, you can actually get Atomic Heart FOV options from the get-go. You can install the Flawless Widescreen plugin and basically adjust the Atomic Heart FOV options from there. The plugin should automatically detect Atomic Heart, and you’re able to increase the Atomic Heart FOV percentage ratio from there.

That said, Flawless Widescreen is not a magical fix, as there are plenty of reports claiming that PC crashes of Atomic Heart exponentially increase when Flawless Widescreen is running. So while it’s not yet Flawless, it is in fact Widescreen.

You can access Flawless Widescreen via its own website here.

Developer Mundfish has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stands to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is due to the fact that investors involved in the financing of Mundfish include GEM Capital, an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both of which are majority-owned by the Russian state.

Mundfish is also partnering with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, evading sanctions on Steam – VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and Mundfish’s CEO is a former Creative Director at Mail.RU.

With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, many players are now choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organisations like The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and the British Red Cross.