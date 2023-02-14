Bizarre Atomic Heart trailer stars The Boys’ most infamous villain

There’s a new and kind of weird Atomic Heart trailer, starring none other than Jensen Ackles, best known for his roles in Supernatural and as the evil superhero Soldier Boy in Amazon’s The Boys. As the FPS game prepares to hit Steam, and we approach the Atomic Heart release date, it seems developer Mundfish has one final, strange surprise up its sleeve.

Allow me to describe the new Atomic Heart trailer and please, stop me when this sounds like a fever dream.

A young girl with a witch’s hat and a wand tries and fails to make a mannequin come to life. The mannequins have simple, painted-on faces that look like emojis. Then American actor Jensen Ackles, known for his portrayal of Dean Winchester in dark fantasy series Supernatural, appears, and places a hand on her shoulder.

Jensen Ackles is wearing a glowing power glove and a name badge that reads ‘Major Nechayev.’ “How are we going to survive the robot apocalypse?” the young girl asks. “Watch and learn,” replies Eckles/Nechayev, before lifting a gigantic sledgehammer wrapped in saw blades over his shoulder, and proceeding to demolish the aforementioned mannequin.

His attention then turns to a human-shaped collection of tubes and red goo, which is hanging from the ceiling. In slow motion, Eckles pulls this apart with his bare hands as the young girl in the witch hat watches and smiles.

You know what, just see it for yourself.

There are a few clips of Atomic Heart gameplay here, showing off the shooter’s retro-futurist visuals and some of the Atomic Heart skills you’ll need to master in order to survive. Otherwise, it serves as a kind of…mood piece? Don’t expect to see Eckles in the game, though. We’re pretty sure he’s just here for the trailer.

If you want to know how long is Atomic Heart, we’ve got the answer. You’ll also want to get the full Atomic Heart system requirements ahead of launch day, and maybe take a closer look at the Atomic Heart hero, who – again – is unlikely to be good old Jensen.