Atomic Heart update from Feb 26 is huge, but has no patch notes

You may have seen a new Atomic Heart update hit your PC over the weekend, as the Mundfish-developed FPS game has been seeing patch notes, fixes, and more since its recent release. Sadly there aren’t any patch notes for Atomic Heart update on February 26, 1.3.3.0, and there are some reports that the ongoing Atomic Heart neuromodule issue hasn’t been fixed yet either.

If you’ve seen the update of around 12GB for Atomic Heart on PC over the weekend, that’s the Atomic Heart update of February 26. Oddly though, despite the size of the update, there aren’t any official patch notes from Mundfish detailing what it actually fixes.

On top of that, there are plenty of reports suggesting that one of the biggest issues (the Atomic Heart neuromodules) hasn’t actually been fixed either. Neuromodules are used in Atomic Heart to craft and upgrade the best Atomic Heart weapons, making them an essential resource in your playthrough, but many are reporting that they cannot be picked up. You’ll typically get neuromodules from defeating Atomic Heart bosses, but many are saying neuromodules just float in place.

“It won’t go into my inventory. It just stays in the air and I can’t interact with it I’ve tried reloading, and quitting, and getting back on but nothing works,” one Reddit user says.

Another user outlines how the Atomic Heart update on February 26 didn’t fix the issue, saying: “What it did do instead, was to bug my last few saves since loading the game up instantly causes me to fall through the map.”

You can report the Atomic Heart neuromodule issue on the Steam forums, but as mentioned it’s currently unclear if Mundfish is aware of the issue, or if the recent 12GB patch even attempted to address it.

That’s not all for the new shooter, as the Ukrainian government has called for Atomic Heart to be banned on Steam, citing the “toxicity” and “potential collection of user data information,” with a full English version of the statement obtained by PCGamesN.

Developer Mundfish has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stands to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is due to the fact that investors involved in the financing of Mundfish include GEM Capital, an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both of which are majority-owned by the Russian state.

Mundfish is also partnering with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, evading sanctions on Steam – VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and Mundfish’s CEO is a former Creative Director at Mail.RU.

With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, many players are now choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organisations like The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and the British Red Cross.