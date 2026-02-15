Inspired by Stellaris and Age of Wonders, magical new 4X game launches an early demo ahead of Steam Next Fest

The fantasy realm of Atre: Dominance Wars is one I've had eyes on for quite some time now, and developer Ironward is getting one step ahead of the upcoming February Steam Next Fest by dropping its demo early. It steps into an interesting spot somewhere between more traditional 4X offerings like Civilization 7, the hero-led strategy of Total Annihilation: Kingdoms, Black and White's godly powers, and role-playing elements that can reshape the world through key narrative events.

Ironward cites 4X games including Age of Wonders and Stellaris among its key inspirations for Atre: Dominance Wars, along with the Heroes of Might and Magic series. Fusing strategy and RPG elements together, it drops you into the role of an Elder - a powerful being seeking to attain godhood in a world warped by a phenomenon called The Merge. This cataclysm has twisted four different lands together, and if you don't act fast to prove your worth, you'll be eaten alive by your rivals.

A large part of Atre is establishing and upgrading cities across the land, building out your legions of followers ready to serve the cause. As an Elder, you're capable of unlocking the keys to powers capable of bringing prosperity to your lands, or unleashing devastation upon them. The more that strength grows, you'll learn to mutate your armies, craft potent artifacts, or call upon the immortal avatars of the gods. Act with care, however, for opening the gate between worlds can allow powerful threats to flood in.

The world you're dropped into is altered by the way you build your Elder and the magical attributes you assign them, as are the events you'll encounter as your campaign progresses. This means that no two playthroughs should feel quite the same.

The new Atre demo skips the Elder customization that the full game will offer, but allows you to play through the early story, making choices that will define your stats, and witnessing the cataclysm of the Merge play out.

You'll then be walked through the game's core mechanics of building and upgrading cities, conducting research, mutating units, casting spells, forging artifacts, engaging in battle, and making quest-altering decisions, before culminating in a full-scale clash against a rival Elder to put those newfound skills to the test.

Ironward estimates that you can expect approximately two hours of gameplay across the prologue, tutorial, and 60 minutes of time-limited play in skirmish or online. You're also able to replay the demo if you're keen to get a taste of mastering all four planes of magic.

The Atre: Dominance Wars demo is available now on Steam, with the full game planned to release in the second quarter of 2026. You can download the demo here, and it'll also be part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, which runs from Monday February 23 to Monday March 2.

Ironward notes that progress made in the demo won't carry over to the full version of the game, but it's still an ideal chance to sample the distinct blend of flavors that it's been cooking up with Atre: Dominance Wars. It's certainly one I'm watching closely as the full launch gets near.