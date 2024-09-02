Religion might be a common theme in many of the best 4X games such as Civilization 6 or Stellaris, but ascending to clutch the power of the gods for yourself is a rare sight indeed. Inspired by Heroes of Might and Magic, Atre: Dominance Wars is “a fresh take on the real-time strategy genre infused with god game elements,” giving you the chance to earn powerful abilities capable of reshaping the very world itself.

Atre: Dominance Wars is a new strategy game from indie developer Iron Ward that takes place in a world where dark magic has devastated the land and left a merged realm of four distinct dimensions behind. You are one of its Elders and, as such, you’ll need to step quickly into a ruling role if you aren’t going to be swallowed up in the wake of others – and, to do so, you’ll need to prove your abilities as a diplomat, along with your mastery of the economy, technology, and warfare alike.

In your quest to succeed, you have plenty of options at your disposal. Dedicate yourself to one of the High Lords and you’ll earn godlike powers “that can reshape the land, alter structures, or even destroy entire regions.” As an Elder, you’ll have access to an Envoy – a special aerial unit that acts as an extension of your influence, and can be used to scout distant lands, engage in battle, or disrupt enemy plans.

You can also use your resources to forge powerful artifacts, imbuing them with a range of benefits based on the combination of powers you choose. Beyond that is a wide list of spells to study, along with the ability to further forge and transform your armies using arcane knowledge. With a procedurally generated world to explore, each playthrough of Atre should feel unique from the last.

Atre: Dominance Wars is set to launch on PC in 2025. For now, if you’re enticed by everything you’ve seen here, you can wishlist it on Steam to keep up with its progress.

Alternatively, expand your empire across the realms of the best 4X games, or go one step deeper and test your might in the best grand strategy games instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.