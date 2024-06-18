Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has just dropped on Steam, and it’s got a massive day one discount. Previously only available on PC via the Ubisoft Connect launcher and Epic Games Store, Avatar marks a growing trend of the developer bringing its PC games to the Valve platform after they start out elsewhere.

An open-world game in a similar vein to Far Cry, you’re cast as a native Na’vi after the events of the first Avatar film. You’ll explore unseen regions of Pandora, alone or with a friend. Whether you want to suit up with spears, bows and arrows, or futuristic assault rifles, there are three entire regions to explore.

If you’ve been on the fence about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it’s already having a massive Steam sale to celebrate the launch. You can also get the discount on Ubisoft Connect, but since you’re here, I’m guessing you’re more interested in finally adding it to your Steam library instead.

Avatar launched as a Ubisoft exclusive on PC, with the publisher releasing many of its own games like Assassin’s Creed, XDefiant, and Far Cry on its own platform first. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set for a Steam launch soon, but this year’s roguelike The Rogue Prince of Persia came to Steam on day one. Meanwhile, it took Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 around two years to come to Steam, with Ubisoft clearly closing that gap with newer releases. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is yet to come to Steam as well.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is available on Steam as of Monday June 17 with a 40% discount going until Thursday July 11, so expect to pay $41.99 / £35.99 until then. You can find the game on Valve’s platform right here.

