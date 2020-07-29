Hawkeye is coming to the Avengers game post-launch, for free

Marvel’s Avengers is assembling soon, and ahead of launch, a series of developer streams are breaking down what to expect from the game. The latest War Table offered up a load of details on what to expect ahead of the Avengers beta, plus one more detail fans have been looking forward to – Hawkeye will be a playable character.

Hawkeye will join the game post-launch, and will come with a new set of story missions that can be played solo or in co-op. As with all non-cosmetic post-launch content, Hawkeye will join the roster for free. The devs are calling the post-launch wave the Avengers Initiative – following the Reassemble campaign that forms the base story – and that will encompass all the major endgame updates.

The devs say that Hawkeye: My Life As A Weapon from Matt Fraction and David Aja served as a major inspiration for their take on the character, but the stream did not offer much detail on how the hero will actually play. I think we can safely bet he’ll be a ranged fighter with a whole lot of arrows to shoot, though.

Check out the Hawkeye trailer below.

Or the full War Table stream for more details.

The Avengers game release date is set for September 4, and we’re finally getting a clear idea of what to expect from it. Here’s hoping it’s an adventure worthy of the heroes who star in it.