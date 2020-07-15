Back to Top

The Avengers PC open beta starts in August

Ahead of the Marvel’s Avengers release date, which is currently set for September 4, developer Crystal Dynamics has announced the dates of when the action-adventure game’s beta will kick off. While it’s due to come to our console friends who pre-ordered on PlayStation first, PC and Xbox fans will get to dive in during the weeks following. Plus, there’s a War Table livestream coming up that’ll give us a good peek at the game ahead of time.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta start date (via the game’s Twitter channel) for PlayStation players who have pre-ordered the game is August 7. The week following, on August 14, PC and Xbox players who pre-ordered it will get to test flight the game, too, with the PlayStation open beta also going live on that date. Lastly, on August 21, the open beta launches across all platforms.

If you’re curious to know what’s in store when the beta rolls around next month, you can tune into the War Table stream on July 19 at 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT at the game’s site here.

“We built the beta in such a way that you can experience most of things that you’ll be doing in the full game,” creative director Shaun Escayg says to IGN.

“That means playing a piece of the original single-player Avengers story campaign, fighting through co-op missions, experiencing hero and world progression, and exploring War Zones and Drop Zonez”, which he explains a new type of mission in the game which the devs will discuss during the War Table stream. “This beta is meaty,” he adds, “but it’s only a small part of the finished game.”

Marvel’s Avengers is already up for pre-order on Steam, and costs £49.99 / $59.99 for the standard edition and £65.98 / $79.98 for the deluxe version.

