I’ve been enamored with Avowed ever since developer Obsidian released its first piece of key art. Adorned in swatches of color that wouldn’t be out of place on my favorite tattoo artist’s Instagram page, The Outer Worlds studio’s take on medieval tales ditches the distilled gray and steel tones of Skyrim for something altogether different. Sitting down to play the game at Gamescom, I’m hoping it’ll evoke the feeling of awe its art evokes.

When the RPG‘s at its best, it does meet that lofty goal. With three classes on offer, an Obsidian developer encourages us to experiment with each after making an initial pass through the demo’s single quest. I’ve only got an hour booked in to play Avowed, and I’m concerned about whether it’ll be enough time to truly get it. Leaning into the game’s predominantly magic-based class, it doesn’t take long to come around to Obsidian’s usual charms.

Able to mix and match weapons, armor sets, and other useful items with relative ease, Avowed’s combat is all about switching loadouts on the fly. Want to wield a slow-to-shoot but devastating flintlock pistol while firing fiery incantations? Or would you prefer to reign all manner of sorceries on your foes? I can approach the demo’s battles any way I like.

Sure, I might like slashing up lizard-like Xaurip’s and spiders with an oversized sword, but that doesn’t mean I’m bound to the Barbarian class. Combat feels great too, particularly as the mage. Spells devour the environment and enemies with goosebumps-inducing splash graphics, as the utterance of an incantation bounces off the cliff faces. Specific spells are locked to an easy trigger + button activation, and the combos used to chain these attacks together ebb and flow without missing a step, making me feel like an expert in my craft.

You’ve likely heard that buzz phrase of ‘player freedom’ all too many times with this flavor of open-world game, but it does feel like Avowed means it wholeheartedly in these moments. The game’s never self-serious, so I’m also unafraid of flirting with danger in dialogue encounters. I’m removed from the wider context of the narrative in the demo, but a meeting with a poorly equipped member of the Aedyran Expedition team unlocks Avowed’s excellent sense of humor. Should I let this unfortunate adventurer, Caedmon, die of his wounds? Or should I offer him a life-saving potion after he reveals he’s never felt the embrace of a loved one?

It rides the line between Borderlands-style cringe and genuinely funny banter without veering too far into the former. There’s also a handy tool for breaking down lore during conversations, and cast-wise those with a keen ear will immediately recognize the dulcet tones of Mass Effect’s Brandon Keener.

This is where the demo’s main quest comes to light, as I’m tasked with finding the rest of the expedition team and escorting them safely home. Descending further into endless cascades of green ivy, sparkling fauna, and lived-in ruins, I can’t help but appreciate just how fantastic Avowed looks. Performance woes sometimes rear their head during larger battles or, oddly, when sliding, but this is nothing out of the ordinary for prelaunch builds.

Following weeks of rumors, we now know that Microsoft has delayed the Avowed release date to early 2025, which should allow for extra time to sand off these rough edges. More than performance troubles, though, what really let me down during my preview was the demo’s dud quest. It all boils down to a relatively dull fetch quest that is over far too quickly.

I was excited when it culminated in a battle against a legion of skeletons and an intimidating possessed knight, but that feeling soon dissipated when I discovered how easy it was to cheese my way through the fight with grenades. This should have been the moment where Avowed’s myriad combat tools came together for a triumphant finish, nudging me to use everything I’d learned up to that point. Sadly not. I finished the demo twice in my session, but both runs ended in disappointment.

I still want to see more of Avowed’s world, zany characters, and sturdy combat. Obsidian could capture something truly magical here, but this demo’s dull ember must turn into a mighty spark.

