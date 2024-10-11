There’s something that remains utterly beguiling about a good Metroidvania. That slow unlocking of new abilities, the map becoming open to you in surprising ways, and the feeling of exploration all make them compelling games, many years after the original Metroid and Castlevania games first appeared on the scene. New platformer Awaken Astral Blade looks set to expand the roster of brilliant Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight, Cave Story, or Blasphemous, and you can try it out for free ahead of its launch.

In Awaken Astral Blade you play as Tania, a bionic clone created through the work of one Dr. Herveus, who’s now sending you off on a mission to rescue a missing investigation team. In fine Metroidvania game style, you head to the mysterious Horace Islands to search for them, getting embroiled in an adventure set across a rainforest filled with strange mutant creatures.

We’ve already taken one look at this game back when it was shown at WASD earlier this year, where we were taken with its promise not to waste people’s time. In an increasingly busy world, that’s something to be treasured, and with it containing lashings of brutal combat that let you chain together explosive combos and a fully explorable world with a dark cybernetic aesthetic, you get the feeling that Awaken Astral Blade is definitely one to watch.

Thankfully you don’t have to watch any more, although the developer has released 45 minutes of footage of the early game for you to peruse at your leisure. A free playable prologue is now available for the game, giving players access to the gameplay and story, along with three bosses to take down.

The Awaken Astral Blade demo is out now ahead of the game’s Tuesday October 22 release. Head over to its Steam page to learn more and check out the free prologue for yourself.

