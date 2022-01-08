Awesome Games Done Quick start time – AGDQ 2022 kicks off tomorrow

The latest Awesome Games Done Quick starts tomorrow, the first charity speedrunning contest of 2022 and the first one in the Awesome series since 2020. We’ve got the full AGDQ 2022 start time below along with what games you can expect to see on day one – which includes our game of the year, Deathloop.

In case you didn’t know, Games Done Quick is a charity event series dedicated to speedrunning and has been going since 2010, taking various forms – with the previous Summer Games Done Quick the only one of its type last year, and that raised around USD$2.9 million for Doctors Without Borders.

The latest in the Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrunning event will begin tomorrow, January 9, and has a pre-show start time of 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT. The event will run throughout the week and will conclude on either January 15 at 9:08 pm PT or January 16 at around 00:08 am ET / 5:08 am GMT. You can watch it on Twitch.

The full week’s schedule can be found here but tomorrow’s events are as follows, with time in GMT alongside which streamers are attempting them:

4:30 PM Pre-Show

5:00 PM Nioh 2 (PS5) – AxelSanGo

6:47 PM Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) – Mr_Shasta

8:39 PM Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (SNES) – Tonkotsu, SBDWolf, V0oid, Eazinn

9:39 PM DEATHLOOP (PC) – CreeperHntr

10:16 PM Axiom Verge 2 (PC) – SeraphinEveles

10:41 PM Mega Man 2 (NES) – coolkid

11:25 PM Bonus Game 1 – Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance (PC) – ApacheSmash

11:52 PM Death’s Door (PC) – Scrublord

A number of excellent PC games there alongside Deathloop, and it should be noted that the bonus game of Metal Gear Solid 2 – which only got re-released on PC recently – will be done blindfolded, which should be fun. Make sure to tune in – it’s all for charity, you know.