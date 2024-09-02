The most powerful Steam Deck rival ever just went on sale in the US

Gaming handheld maker Ayaneo is now selling its devices at online retailer Best Buy in the US. The Ayaneo Kun and Next Lite are available on the retailer’s website right now, with the Kun even launching at a special sale price of $999.

I interviewed Ayaneo CEO Arthur Zhang earlier this year and he expressed an interest in expanding the brand’s recognition in North America. This move into a mainstream retailer looks like a solid first step, but the success of these handhelds could be crucial in determining whether any further lines are picked up.

Ayaneo isn’t just interested in trying to create the best handheld gaming PC either – it also produces mini PCs and mobile gaming handhelds. Despite only being launched in 2020, the Hong Kong-based Ayaneo already has a substantial product library available.

The Kun represents the high end of Ayaneo’s handheld offerings, thanks to its 8.4-inch 1600p display and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU. At the other end of the scale is the Next Lite, a much cheaper option that still packs a respectable punch with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and 800p display.

Many of Ayaneo’s low-spec handhelds are used primarily as emulation consoles, but their most powerful models are capable of competing with (or even outperforming) the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X.

Most of Ayaneo’s products have been launched via crowdfunding, and the company plans to continue this method of launching products for the foreseeable future. While unconventional, it’s worked for Ayaneo so far, but this move into traditional retail space makes a lot of sense when you’re trying to appeal to a market like North America.

