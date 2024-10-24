Balatro has already won over millions of players with its addictive, roguelike card game loop, so now it’s moving on to wooing other games’ fanbases too with some surreal but amazing collaborations. The free Friends of Jimbo update released earlier in the year already saw it team up with the likes of The Witcher for some wicked card art, and now its second pack of crossovers is here. Once again being completely free, you can now find Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 and Pierre the shopkeeper from Stardew Valley in the same hand thanks to Balatro’s Friends of Jimbo 2 update.

Balatro is unquestionably one of this year’s best indie games, and some are even touting it for Game of the Year nominations too as we approach awards season. Developer LocalThunk and publisher Playstack have been capitalizing on Balatro-mania by securing some really cool crossovers with not only other indie gems but with some massively popular AAA games too. Pack 1 already brought Geralt from The Witcher to the game alongside card art from Among Us, Vampire Survivors, and Dave the Diver. However, its second free card pack goes even harder.

Thanks to today’s free Friends of Jimbo 2 update, you’ll now find cards depicting Ironclad, Defect, and Silent from Slay The Spire; the tearful Isaac from The Binding of Isaac; Stardew Valley villagers Pierre, Lewis, and Marnie; and of course the aforementioned Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077.

“After we launched the first collaboration pack this summer, we knew we wanted to invite even more friends to join the party,” says Wout van Halderen, PR manager at Playstack. “Working with these talented developers and studios has been such a rewarding experience, and seeing their creations in Balatro has been a real highlight for both Playstack and LocalThunk.”

The reveal of Friends of Jimbo 2 comes pretty much immediately after Dave the Diver confirmed it would be returning the crossover favor by putting a mini version of Balatro inside the game.

Given the rate at which the first two art packs have arrived in Balatro, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to predict a third might arrive before the end of the year. I don’t know what your dream Balatro crossover would be, but I reckon some Fallout-themed cards would go super hard.

If you’re one of the many gripped by Balatro fever, here are some other amazing card games and roguelikes that could potentially draw you away.

