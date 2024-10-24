We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Unbelievably, Cyberpunk 2077 and Stardew Valley now exist in the same game

The free Friends of Jimbo 2 update has just hit Balatro, featuring character cameos from Stardew Valley, Slay The Spire, and more.

Jamie Hore's Avatar

Published:

Balatro Cyberpunk 2077 Stardew Valley 

Balatro has already won over millions of players with its addictive, roguelike card game loop, so now it’s moving on to wooing other games’ fanbases too with some surreal but amazing collaborations. The free Friends of Jimbo update released earlier in the year already saw it team up with the likes of The Witcher for some wicked card art, and now its second pack of crossovers is here. Once again being completely free, you can now find Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 and Pierre the shopkeeper from Stardew Valley in the same hand thanks to Balatro’s Friends of Jimbo 2 update.

Balatro is unquestionably one of this year’s best indie games, and some are even touting it for Game of the Year nominations too as we approach awards season. Developer LocalThunk and publisher Playstack have been capitalizing on Balatro-mania by securing some really cool crossovers with not only other indie gems but with some massively popular AAA games too. Pack 1 already brought Geralt from The Witcher to the game alongside card art from Among Us, Vampire Survivors, and Dave the Diver. However, its second free card pack goes even harder.

Thanks to today’s free Friends of Jimbo 2 update, you’ll now find cards depicting Ironclad, Defect, and Silent from Slay The Spire; the tearful Isaac from The Binding of Isaac; Stardew Valley villagers Pierre, Lewis, and Marnie; and of course the aforementioned Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077.

YouTube Thumbnail

“After we launched the first collaboration pack this summer, we knew we wanted to invite even more friends to join the party,” says Wout van Halderen, PR manager at Playstack. “Working with these talented developers and studios has been such a rewarding experience, and seeing their creations in Balatro has been a real highlight for both Playstack and LocalThunk.”

The reveal of Friends of Jimbo 2 comes pretty much immediately after Dave the Diver confirmed it would be returning the crossover favor by putting a mini version of Balatro inside the game.

Given the rate at which the first two art packs have arrived in Balatro, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to predict a third might arrive before the end of the year. I don’t know what your dream Balatro crossover would be, but I reckon some Fallout-themed cards would go super hard.

Balatro Friends of Jimbo 2: A screenshot showing the Stardew Valley deck in Balatro

If you’re one of the many gripped by Balatro fever, here are some other amazing card games and roguelikes that could potentially draw you away.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Jamie has been writing about videogames for over six years and previously served as deputy editor at The Loadout. He's armed with a degree in broadcast journalism and a deep knowledge of Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and FPS games in general - XDefiant is his current vice. You'll also regularly find him tearing up the court, pitch, or track in some of the biggest sports games and racing games out there.