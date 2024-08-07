A huge free Balatro DLC is coming, and two more reveals are planned

A free Balatro DLC is planned for all players, and this “major gameplay update” is coming in 2025. The deckbuilding roguelike swept across Steam earlier this year and stands a very real chance of winning a few GOTY awards. Move over Shadow of the Erdtree, Animal Well, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, because this card game is about to become even bigger, even better, and there’s still even more to come.

Not only has Balatro now sold over two million copies in less than six months, but three huge announcements are planned. Two remain a mystery, but the first is a game-changer. The roguelike game is getting a massive free update next year.

“The first major announcement is that there will be a major gameplay update coming to Balatro in 2025,” publisher Playstack writes on Discord. “This update will bring new ideas and strategies to the game and will be released across all platforms. And as a token of huge appreciation to you, our brilliant and passionate community, the update will be completely free.”

That’s not all, though, as there are two more Balatro announcements planned “over the next couple of months.” There’s absolutely no telling what they’ll be, but hopefully, we can all get our hands on a physical Balatro deck soon. I know what you’re typing into your emails to me already and no, it’s not just a regular deck of cards (I hope).

We don’t know the content of Balatro’s 2025 update yet, but we can make some pretty safe guesses. I bet we’ll have new Joker cards and more deck types, with more game modes and mechanics strong possibilities as well. Hopefully ‘LouisF’ gets to compose some more music for the game, because I need more lo-fi synth bangers in my life.

This isn’t all that’s happening with the poker roguelike right now, as developer ‘LocalThunk’ has written it into their will that the Balatro IP can’t be used for real gambling, ever.

If you're diving back into the game be sure to check out our Balatro Blank Voucher guide, alongside all the best card games you can play before 2025 finally arrives.

