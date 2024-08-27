We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Free Balatro update crosses over with four games at once, right now

A surprise new Balatro update introduces extra cards and crossovers with four huge games including The Witcher 3 and Vampire Survivors.

Balatro crossover update: The Witcher 3's Geralt of Rivia on a pixelated playing card
Balatro 

What’s better than doing a surprise videogame crossover? Doing four at once and releasing them all at the same time for free, of course. Move over Mario and Rabbids. Get out of the way Dead by Daylight and FNAF. There’s a new Balatro update, and it heralds crossovers with the likes of The Witcher 3 and Vampire Survivors, as well as some beautiful new card designs. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to beat some of the last Stakes or finish a run with every deck, admiring a new set of cards while doing so is as good a reason as any to return to the table.

The new Balatro update isn’t huge, but it’s the exact type of crossover I love. The cards are purely cosmetic but offer a fresh coat of paint for your millionth run. You can change your deck to be themed after The Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and even Among Us. Here’s hoping more deck crossovers are on the way to the roguelike game, because I’d love a Resident Evil one.

“We’ve teamed up with CD Projekt Red, Innersloth, Poncle, and Mintrocket Games to bring you a pack of free face cards featuring The Witcher, Among Us, Vampire Survivors, and Dave the Diver characters,” ‘smithbodie’ writes on the Balatro Discord. “The cosmetic cards are optional and can be unlocked in the new deck settings menu.”

YouTube Thumbnail

LocalThunk has one more update planned before the huge Balatro DLC next year. The 2025 patch promises “new ideas and strategies” in the form of what I expect to be new Joker cards, decks, and potentially entirely new mechanics and game modes.

Balatro’s first free update is available on all platforms starting Tuesday August 27, with another update planned before the major content patch in 2025.

If you’re diving back into the game with today’s update, make sure you’re aware of exactly what the Balatro Blank Voucher does to help you out. Otherwise, there are plenty of other card games to play in the meantime.

